iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 4.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.82. 150,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,856. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

