iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $89.69 and a 1-year high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

