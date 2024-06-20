iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,629 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 2.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.52. 1,041,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,600. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

