iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 10,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

