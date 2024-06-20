iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.88. 27,978,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,107,813. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average is $200.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

