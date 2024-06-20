iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,999. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

