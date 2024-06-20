iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $266.36

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $266.36 and last traded at $266.35, with a volume of 22552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average of $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,969,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $306,111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,187,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the period.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

