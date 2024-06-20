iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.62 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

