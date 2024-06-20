iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,932 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.