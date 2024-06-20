iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,918 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,142,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30,577.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,307,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 3,685,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

