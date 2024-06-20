iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Lifted by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 517,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 65,918 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,094.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,812,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,344 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 792,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 482,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 5,902,678 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

