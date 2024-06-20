Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Trading Up 1.1 %

ISDR opened at $8.90 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 36,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $345,848.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,392.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $138,229.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 577,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,286.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 36,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $345,848.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 643,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,089,392.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 102,560 shares of company stock valued at $993,226 over the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

