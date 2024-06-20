Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$24.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from C$15.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IVN. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

IVN stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,415. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$9.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.95.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.4653228 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Delphine Traoré purchased 5,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Delphine Traoré acquired 5,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$99,249.60. Also, insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total transaction of C$4,300,723.99. Insiders sold a total of 12,060,014 shares of company stock valued at $209,942,666 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

