IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.29

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.95. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 84,039 shares.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Gp Investments, Ltd. acquired 928,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,823,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,262,427 shares of company stock worth $3,900,006. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IZEA Worldwide stock. Flower City Capital increased its position in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,392 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 143,464 shares during the period. IZEA Worldwide comprises approximately 0.3% of Flower City Capital's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Flower City Capital owned approximately 1.50% of IZEA Worldwide worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company's stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

