J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than J D Wetherspoon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.