Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Down to $112.68

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.68, but opened at $108.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 238,198 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,201,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

