Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Trading Down 5.4%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

