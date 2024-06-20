JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $36.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $35.73 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,296,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,569,000 after buying an additional 40,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,067,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,952,000 after acquiring an additional 144,897 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,064 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

