JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target to $47.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ON from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Get ON alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ONON opened at $42.23 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.52 million. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ON by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.