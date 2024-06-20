JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA:JPST remained flat at $50.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 11,376,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

