JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $393.13

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 393.13 ($5.00) and traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.03). JPMorgan US Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 389 ($4.94), with a volume of 98,107 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £244.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 393.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.