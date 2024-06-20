Jupiter (JUP) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $127.46 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.77063002 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $138,978,224.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

