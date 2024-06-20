Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 32,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 56,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

