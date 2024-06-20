jvl associates llc Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

jvl associates llc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of jvl associates llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.55. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $549.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

