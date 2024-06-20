Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 10,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $3.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 14.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

