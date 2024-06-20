Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 123.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,367,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 222,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.