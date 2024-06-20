Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Buys 10,858 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 358,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 66,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 63.6% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 31,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 30,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,638,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,506,325. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24, a PEG ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.