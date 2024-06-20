Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $123.04 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,816 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 39.9% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $123,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHD stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,586. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

