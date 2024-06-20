Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,097,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,554,867. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

