KILT Protocol (KILT) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29,647,041,784,212.80 billion and $52,769.81 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol Profile

KILT Protocol was first traded on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KILT Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

