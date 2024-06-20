Komodo Price Reaches $0.35 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $47.17 million and $1.91 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00030856 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00010189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,068,040 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

