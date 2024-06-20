L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Monday, June 24th

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 24th. The 11-10 split was announced on Monday, June 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 24th.

L'Air Liquide Stock Performance

AIQUY stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $39.33.

L'Air Liquide Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

