Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Landstar Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
