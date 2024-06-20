Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Leggett & Platt Price Performance
NYSE:LEG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,209. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,793.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
