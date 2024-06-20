LEMONCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market cap of $56,055.17 and $34.21 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. The official website for LEMONCHAIN is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

