Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Executive Vice Preident Sells $1,701,100.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Joseph McCall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its 200 day moving average is $154.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.80.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

