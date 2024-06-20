Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BTIG Research from $177.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lennar from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.07.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity

LEN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.48. 1,134,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,153. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $154.82. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lennar has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total transaction of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $3,356,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.