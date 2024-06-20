Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Lifted to “Hold” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. Loop Capital raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.50. 288,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

