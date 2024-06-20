Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Life360 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,825. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.