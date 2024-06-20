Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life360 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.
Life360 Price Performance
