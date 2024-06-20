Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Strong-Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Life360 Stock Down 2.4 %

LIF traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 307,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,462. Life360 has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

