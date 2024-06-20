LimeWire (LMWR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.68 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $130.06 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LimeWire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 679,711,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,575,388 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.30031914 USD and is down -12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $5,811,764.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LimeWire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LimeWire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.