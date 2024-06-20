Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. Approximately 695,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,505,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LAAC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.74 million, a PE ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.