LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LKQ news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 1,234,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,249. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

