London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Trading Down 8.3%

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.55 ($0.13). Approximately 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

London & Associated Properties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.84.

About London & Associated Properties

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

