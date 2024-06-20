Loop Capital Upgrades Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) to Strong-Buy

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Life360 Stock Performance
