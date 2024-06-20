Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 4.2%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 786,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,196,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Luminar Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Articles

