Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.82

Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as high as $11.48. Luxfer shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 96,820 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Luxfer alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LXFR

Luxfer Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Luxfer by 188.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 1,101,856 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 731,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 320,282 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,841,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at $2,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,922 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.