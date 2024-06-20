Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,981 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.06. 181,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

