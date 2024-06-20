Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 72,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 132,852 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 77,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 57,548 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,028,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

