Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $463.18. 136,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

